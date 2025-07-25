Vehicle Stop For Speeding Results In Impaired Driving Investigation In Tay Township

An officer conducting speed enforcement on Vasey Road in the village of Waverly entered into an impaired driving investigation this afternoon after stopping a vehicle for a speeding offence.

At approximately 3:10 p.m. July 24, 2025, an officer of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped an east bound mini-van occupied by two adults and five children in Tay Township in the 60 km/hr zone and upon speaking with the driver and entered into a driving investigation which was continued at the Detachment.

Upon completion of the investigation, 52 year old Bradford resident Ricardo Teixeira has been charged with the following criminal driving offences of –

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

And further with the following Provincial Offences

Speeding 1 – 49 Km/h over posted limit

Drive while under Suspension

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 7, 2025, and was also served a 90 day drivers licence suspension. The involved vehicle was towed and subject to a 7 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.