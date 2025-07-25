Public Survey Now Open To Rename Baseball Diamond At McCulley Robertson Recreation Park

The Town of Huntsville has launched a community survey to provide an opportunity for the public to vote on whether they support a proposal to rename a baseball diamond at the McCulley Robertson Recreation Park in honour of George Selkirk. As part of the Commemorative Naming Program for Town Assets, community members have submitted an application to commemorate George Selkirk, for his outstanding contributions to the game of baseball, by renaming Diamond ‘F’ to “Selkirk Diamond”.

The survey will be open from July 24 until August 22 at 4:30pm at myhuntsville.ca.

George ‘Twinkletoes’ Selkirk played Major League Baseball from 1934 to 1942 and won five World Series Championships. Of the approximately 280 Canadians to play Major League Baseball, Selkirk is the only one from Huntsville. He was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983, the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame in 2005, and the Huntsville Sports Hall of Fame in 2018. He is also credited with the invention of the warning track. Through his exceptional performance in baseball, Selkirk brought considerable honour to the Town of Huntsville, the Province of Ontario, and Canada.

Town staff will be reviewing the survey results and bringing the community feedback to General Committee in September 2025 for Committee’s consideration and determination.

The Commemorative Naming of Town Assets is to recognize, on an exceptional basis, significant contributions that individuals or organizations have made to public life and the well-being of the people in Huntsville. To learn more about the program, please visit huntsville.ca .

Do you know someone who might be a great candidate for Commemorative Naming? Stay informed for more information on when the next application process opens by following huntsville.ca/news or the Town of Huntsville on social media.