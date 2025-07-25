Shaping The Future Together – Have Your Say On The 2026 Georgian Bay Township Budget

The Township of Georgian Bay is inviting residents to take part in shaping the future of their community through its new budget engagement initiative: Your Voice, Our Bay: Shaping the Future Together.

This initiative includes an interactive online survey and budget allocator tool designed to help residents understand how their municipal tax dollars are spent and to gather input on funding priorities for services directly provided by the Township.

“We want to hear from our residents about what truly matters to them,” says Mayor Peter Koetsier. “Your feedback will guide Council as we make decisions about investments and service levels that reflect the needs and expectations of our changing community.”

Residents are encouraged to:

Review the details of the 2025 Budget Complete the interactive survey – use the budget tool to allocate a hypothetical $100 across Township services. Stay engaged – Public comments are welcomed at upcoming Council budget deliberations. Meeting details to follow.

Key facts:

For 2025 each tax dollar supports a range of services. Of every dollar:

$0.34 goes to the Township of Georgian Bay

$0.48 is allocated to the District of Muskoka

$0.18 supports education

This survey focuses only on services provided by the Township of Georgian Bay.

Let’s build the future of Georgian Bay—together. Complete the survey by September 15, 2025.

Survey link: https://portal.laserfiche.ca/k4738/forms/Pjy9l

For further information regarding this subject, please contact Director of Financial Services/Treasurer at jrattigan@gbtownship.ca or call the office at 705-538-2337.