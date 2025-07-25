No Injuries After Collision On Hwy. 11 In Oro-Medonte

The right northbound lane on Highway 11 between Line 7 and Line 10 has been reopened in Oro-Medonte after a single-vehicle collision resulted in a diesel spill and damaged guardrail. Both southbound lanes remain closed.

On Friday, July 25, 2025, at approximately 12:00 p.m., members of the Orillia Detachment were notified of a collision involving a transport truck which experienced a tire blowout, causing the driver to lose control. Cleanup of the spill and guardrail repairs are underway.

No injuries have been reported. Officers are at the scene of the collision and motorists are advised to follow their directions.

The public is advised to remain patient and avoid the area as significant delays are expected.

Northbound motorists can exit at Line 8 and follow Ridge Road East to Line 9 to access Highway 11. Southbound motorists should exit at Line 10 and follow Sideroad 15&16 East or Old Barrie Road to Line 7 to access Highway 11.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.