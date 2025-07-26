Township Of Lake Of Bays Draft Official Plan Available For Review And Comment

The Township of Lake of Bays is continuing the process of reviewing and updating its Official Plan. An Official Plan outlines the Township’s policies regarding land use and development, ensuring that it reflects the community’s specific needs and aligns with current provincial policies. The review process aims to gather input from residents and stakeholders to shape the future of land use planning in the area.

Currently in Phase 4 of the project, the Draft Official Plan is now available for public review and comment. The Draft Official Plan has considered public comments received so far, as well as incorporated direction from Council and other stakeholders.

Draft Official Plan for Public Review

The Draft Official Plan has been published for public review and comment. Background information and recommendations from the series of Discussion Papers and Policy Directions Report compiled during previous phases of this project have been incorporated into specific policy changes. Public and stakeholder comments have and will continue to shape the future of Lake of Bays.

The Township has taken a holistic approach to preparing the Draft Official Plan, considering updated District and Provincial policy, background information and recommendations from the Discussion Papers and Policy Directions Report, direction from Council, stakeholders, and Indigenous communities, as well as public comments received so far.

lakeofbays.on.ca/OfficialPlan. The Township welcomes the opportunity to receive your feedback. Interested parties are encouraged to review the Draft Official Plan on the Township’s website at

Public Open Houses

The open houses will be held on two dates, one in Dwight and another in Baysville (details below), providing an opportunity for attendees to ask questions and provide input on the Draft Official Plan.

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Location: Township of Lake of Bays Municipal Office, Council Chambers, 1012 Dwight Beach Road, Dwight, ON

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Time: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Lake of Bays Community Centre Arena, second floor, 10 University Street, Baysville, ON

Presentation to Council

A presentation to Council will take place at a Special Council (Planning Matters) meeting to give Council and the public an opportunity to provide comments on the Draft Official Plan.

Date: Monday, August 25, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Location: In-person in the Council Chambers (1012 Dwight Beach Road, Dwight) or via Zoom.

Providing Comments or Questions

abest-sararas@lakeofbays.on.ca or call 705-635-2272 ext.1252. To provide comments or questions, residents can use the comment form on the Township’s website or email April Best-Sararas, Director of Planning Services, ator call 705-635-2272 ext.1252.