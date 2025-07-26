Muskoka Lakes Association And Partners Confirm Ontario Land Tribunal Dismissal Of Muskoka Lakes Official Plan Appeals

The Muskoka Lakes Association and partners confirm the Ontario Land Tribunal’s decision to dismiss all appeals of the Township of Muskoka Lakes Official Plan (TML OP). In its July 21 decision, the Tribunal ruled in favour of the MLA’s motion to dismiss the appeals of Our Muskoka, Miller Paving and Lippa in their entirety.

Said MLA President Ken Pearce, “The Tribunal’s decision is a clear win for responsible development and everyone who loves Muskoka’s unique environment, clean water and natural shorelines. Our lakes and forests are a finite resource and growth and development should be approached carefully.”

The MLA partnered with the Skeleton Lake Cottagers Organization and the Leonard Lake Stakeholders Association to support the Township of Muskoka Lakes and the District of Muskoka in upholding the TML OP.

Said Mark Scarrow, President of Leonard Lake Stakeholders Association, “I am very pleased that the Official Plan of the Township stands intact. It is a big win for the lakes in the Township who worked so hard to develop tailored lake plan provisions, providing additional protections and which now continue to be an integral part of the Township Official Plan.”

The appeals would have resulted in the removal of long-standing policies protecting the unique environment of Muskoka including limits on lot coverage and a 2,000-meter buffer zone from lakes for aggregate pits and quarries.

Skeleton Lake Cottagers Organization President Jeff Crocker said, “The OLT’s decision reaffirms what we already knew – the Township’s new OP was created in an open, fair and public process that engaged stakeholders at all levels. And, it only makes sense that new pits and quarries be located a safe distance away from sensitive areas and lakefront communities. This Plan will serve Muskoka Lakes well for generations to come.”

The TML OP was passed by Township of Muskoka Lakes Council in October 2022, and adopted by the District in November 2023, following an extensive, four-year consultation process that heard from the public, including lake associations such as the MLA. The forward-looking plan is grounded in shared values: protecting the environment, supporting responsible development and preserving Muskoka’s unique character.

In its ruling, the Tribunal found the plan’s opponents failed to satisfy the statutory requirements to lodge an appeal and, in one case, expanded the issues under appeal from 150 policies in its notice of appeal to over 500 policies, including all of the environmental and waterfront policies. The Tribunal also found the appellants had a fair opportunity to participate in the original process.

The MLA and partners will continue to participate in the TML OP next steps, including the Comprehensive Zoning By-Law update which implements the plan. The process is currently underway and members of the public can stay informed by visiting the TML website.

The MLA and partners thank TML’s Council and Mayor Peter Kelley for their leadership in creating and defending the visionary plan which will help ensure Muskoka is preserved and enhanced for the future. They also thank the District of Muskoka for its support, including District Chair Jeff Lehman.

NOTE: Due to the Tribunal’s ruling, the Rally to Stand Up for Muskoka, scheduled for August 9th at the Milford Bay Community Centre, has been cancelled.