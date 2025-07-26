Early Morning Crash In Tiny Nets Impaired Driving Investigation By OPP

An early morning single vehicle crash in Tiny Township has resulted in an Tiny Township resident being the subject of an impaired driving investigation after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Officers of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded after the OPP Communication Centre received a report on July 25, 2025, at approximately 1:35 a.m. involving a black Ford pick up truck that had left the roadway and struck a pole on Champlain Road near Tiny Concession Road 16.

The lone driver was located and an impaired driving investigation was commenced which later concluded at Detachment with 45 year old Michael LEGAULT of Tiny Township being charged with the following criminal driving offences.

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Dangerous operation

And further with the following Provincial Offences of.

Fail to Remain

Fail to have Currently Validated Plates

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 7, 2025, and was also served a 90 day drivers licence suspension. The involved vehicle was towed and subject to a 7 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.