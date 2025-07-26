Penetanguishene Resident And GBGH Retiree Wins $450,000 In Split the Pot Lottery   

The Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation is celebrating big news close to home, as Yvonne Berriault of Penetanguishene has been announced one of the Grand Prize winners of the June 2025 Split the Pot Lottery, receiving an incredible $450,000 in cash.

Yvonne, who retired from GBGH nine years ago after 15 years of service as a Ward Clerk, is a long-time supporter of the Foundation and regularly purchases lottery tickets in support of local care. When she bought her ticket for June’s Split the Pot draw, she chose GBGH Foundation as her hospital of choice, meaning the Foundation will receive 100% of the net proceeds from her ticket sale.

“I was in shock! I couldn’t believe it,” says Yvonne. “This kind of thing doesn’t usually happen to me. And it feels so good knowing that it supports GBGH, a hospital that’s always been close to my heart.”

Yvonne and her husband Guy were frequent supporters of GBGH’s 50/50 draws in the past, and she says she already has her next set of numbers ready for the next Split the Pot campaign.

Split the Pot Lottery is a collaborative initiative among more than 80 hospital foundations across Ontario, offering bigger prizes and bigger impact. When purchasing a ticket, players select a hospital to support, and that hospital foundation receives the net proceeds from their ticket sale.

“We’re absolutely thrilled for Yvonne,” says Nicole Kraftscik, CEO, GBGH Foundation. “Her ongoing support truly reflects the power of community. Thanks to ticket buyers like Yvonne, we’re able to invest in the critical tools and technology our care teams need to continue to provide excellent care every day.”

For more information or to sign up for updates, visit https://splitthepot.ca.