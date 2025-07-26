Six Years Strong: Maple Leaf Marinas Aims To Raise $20,000 And Reach $140,000 Total For Local Hospitals

Maple Leaf Marinas (MLM) is proud to announce the return of its annual Fuel Your Hospital

fundraiser, taking place over the Civic Holiday weekend from Friday, August 1, through Monday, August 4.

During the event, boaters can fuel up at any MLM location, and up to 20¢ per litre of fuel pumped will be donated directly to participating hospital foundations. This year, MLM has set a fundraising goal of $20,000, which would bring the total raised since the fundraiser began to an impressive $140,000.

Now in its 6th year, the initiative has grown to include all 21 Maple Leaf Marinas, uniting communities across

Central Ontario in support of six local hospitals.

• Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation

• Huntsville Hospital Foundation

• West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation

• South Muskoka Hospital Foundation

• RVH Foundation

• Brightshores Health System Owen Sound Foundation

“We’re incredibly proud of how far this initiative has come,” said Derek Lubert, President, Maple Leaf Marinas.

“With all 21 of our marinas now involved, and the continued support of our generous boaters and partners, we’re excited to aim for our highest fundraising total yet.”

MLM extends its sincere thanks to this year’s supporters, including Mayes Martin Ltd., Bowman Fuels Ltd., Parry Sound/Huntsville Fuels, McDougall Energy, MD Marine Insurance, Dealerplan, TeamLTD, and Dockside Publishing.

For more details and a full list of participating marinas, visit www.mlmarinas.com.