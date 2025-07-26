First NBA Basketball School In Canada To Launch At Olympia Sports Camp

The NBA in Canada announced a multiyear collaboration for Olympia Sports Camp to launch and operate the first NBA Basketball School in Canada. NBA Basketball School, the NBA’s premier training program, is a network of grassroots development programs that has operated in 23 countries since 2017, that offers innovative curriculum focused on basketball skill development.

NBA Basketball School Ontario will provide tuition-based basketball development programming for youth ages 7-17, including skill development, 5-on-5 scrimmages and games, and life-skills programming. The program tips off with Canadian summer camps running from July to August 2025 in Muskoka. Registration for NBA Basketball School at Olympia is now open now by visiting https://olympiasportscamp.com/nba-basketball-camp/ .

Located in Huntsville, Olympia Sports Camp has offered multi-sport youth programming, camps, certification and leadership training for more than 50 years. Previous participants in Olympia’s summer camps include currently and former NBA players Cory Joseph, Dwight Powell and Leo Rautins. Notable basketball players including former Canadian WNBA player Natalie Achonwa, and NBA players DeMar DeRozan and Draymond Green have made appearances at Olympia Sports Camp.

The NBA Basketball School curriculum, which is designed to develop players and provide parents, coaches and organizations with a better understanding of the process of improvement, was created by the NBA’s International Basketball Operations department in consultation with current and former NBA coaches, players and player development specialists. Since 2017, NBA Basketball Schools have been announced or launched in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Egypt, India, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Mexico, Morocco, Portugal, Qatar, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE and Uruguay. There are currently more than 45,000 participants in NBA Basketball Schools.

