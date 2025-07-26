Rock The Pickle Returns To Muskoka Aug. 23 To Support Melanoma Canada

Rock the Pickle, the popular celebrity-driven pickleball tournament and fundraiser, is set for Saturday, August 23, 2025, at the Port Carling Community Centre. In its second year, the event blends sport, entertainment, and philanthropy, raising critical support for Melanoma Canada’s skin cancer‑prevention initiatives.

The event begins at noon, with celebrity-hosted pickleball matches, team brackets (duos and quads), a live auction, and an evening celebration featuring dinner, cocktails, and live entertainment at the “Rock the Pickle Ball.”

“Partnering with Melanoma Canada allows us to harness community spirit and sport for a meaningful cause,” said Joel Hock, Event Producer and CEO of Solutions With Impact. “Last year’s success motivates us to raise even more awareness and funds this August.”

Noteworthy celebrity participants include James Duthie (TSN) and actor Kim Coates, both lending star power to heighten public engagement and fundraising impact.

All proceeds go toward Melanoma Canada’s sun safety outreach, including its Mole Mobile program for school-based education and patient support services.

Registration is open now at rockthepickle.com. Early‑bird registration is available through May 19; teams are encouraged to aim for fundraising minimums of $2,500 (duos) and $4,000 (quads) via the DonorDrive platform.

Event Schedule (August 23):

12:00 PM: Player check‑in & fundraising deadline

1:00 PM: Exhibition matches begin

5:00 PM: Dinner & silent auction

7:00 PM: Awards presentation

8:00–11:00 PM: Rock the Pickle Ball celebration

About Rock the Pickle

Founded in 2024, Rock the Pickle combines competitive pickleball with celebrity involvement to champion melanoma awareness and prevention.

About Melanoma Canada

Melanoma Canada advocates for and supports Canadians living with melanoma and skin cancer by providing helpful resources, education, psychosocial support services, and more. For more information about Melanoma Canada and the Mole Mobile program, please visit www.melanomacanada.ca.