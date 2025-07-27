CAA Study Finds More Drivers Are Slowing Down For Speed Cameras, With More Drivers Ticketed

New findings from CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) show that Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) is changing driver behaviour. According to the research, ASE cameras are influencing habit changes in drivers in two ways: drivers are either slowing down or avoiding ASE cameras altogether.

“When drivers choose to slow down or change their routes because of photo radar, it means the technology is doing what it’s meant to, reminding us to be more mindful behind the wheel,” says Michael Stewart, community relations consultant for CAA SCO.

The data states that nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of Ontario drivers have received a ticket from an ASE camera, compared to 17 per cent in 2024. Although ticketing has increased, positive behavioural shifts have occurred because of ASE use.

According to the survey, a majority of Ontario drivers (73 per cent) slow down when nearing an ASE camera and over half (52 per cent) shared that they are unlikely to speed up after they pass through an ASE zone; up from 44 per cent in 2023, demonstrating that the presence of ASEs is positively shifting driver behaviour in these areas.

It also found that nearly half of drivers (46 per cent) avoid driving on roads with ASE in use.

“These insights show how useful a tool ASE cameras can be,” says Stewart. “This technology isn’t about ‘gotcha’ moments; it’s about preventing real harm and changing driver behaviour.”

Drivers support the use of ASE cameras in school zones

Despite the increased ticketing in Ontario this year, many drivers support the use of ASE cameras, especially in school zones or areas with vulnerable road users. Nearly three-quarters of Ontario drivers (73 per cent) support the use of ASE in target areas such as school zones or near community centres. In fact, 76 per cent of Ontarians believe that cameras deter speeding altogether.

“Our research shows that ASE continues to have strong public support and can be effective in getting drivers to change their behaviour. While speed cameras may not solve every road safety issue overnight, they play an important role in nudging driver behaviour in a safer direction,” adds Stewart.

Public support for ASE use is no surprise, as speeding remains one of Ontario’s most reported dangerous driving behaviours, with 40 per cent of drivers admitting to it in the past year.

While ASE cameras are widely supported in community safety zones, CAA SCO recommends that any future expansion into other areas must be thoughtfully considered.

“These cameras should never be used as a revenue generator, but rather, as a method to help protect road users and encourage safer driving habits,” says Stewart. “CAA SCO will continue to advocate for standardized practices across municipalities regarding ASE cameras to ensure effectiveness across our communities.”

For more information on speeding and dangerous driving, please visit: https://www.caasco.com/speeding

The online survey was conducted by DIG Insights from March 7 to March 19, 2025, with 1,500 Ontario drivers aged 18 and older. Based on the sample size of n=1,500 and with a confidence level of 95 per cent, the margin of error for this research is +/- 2%.)