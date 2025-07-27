Boots And Hearts Unveils A Dynamic Lineup For The Monster Energy Late Night Dance Party

Boots and Hearts Music Festival unveils a dynamic lineup for the Monster Energy Late Night Dance Party, delivering four nights of boundary-pushing performances on the SiriusXM Front Porch Stage.

The weekend launches on Thursday, August 7, at 11 p.m., with multi-platinum country star Bailey Zimmerman premiering his highly anticipated sophomore album, Different Night, Same Rodeo, at an exclusive late-night listening event. Hosted by Buzz Brainard of SiriusXM’s The Highway, the event will feature an intimate conversation and an album playback, giving Boots and Hearts festival goers the first listen before its official midnight release. As Friday night’s headliner, Zimmerman will bring his unmistakable energy and powerhouse performance to the main stage.

The high-octane weekend continues Friday, August 8, at 11 p.m., when trailblazing DJ duo VAVO hits the stage. Known for pioneering the YEEDM sound—a bold blend of country and EDM—they’ll bring their genre-smashing set to Boots and Hearts fresh off high-profile appearances at EDC Las Vegas, Stagecoach, and CMC Rocks.

JUNO-nominated hitmakers Down With Webster, celebrated for their electrifying live shows and genre-blending hits, are set to deliver an unforgettable full-band performance fans won’t want to miss on Saturday, August 9 at 11 p.m.

Capping off the weekend’s late-night programming, Monster Energy DJ FAFA KHAN will take over the decks on Sunday night, keeping the party going until the final beat.