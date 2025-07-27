Inaugural Hockey Night In Muskoka Event On Thursday, August 14, 2025

Join us on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at the brand-new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre Arena to kick off the first ever Hockey Night in Muskoka!

The afternoon starts off with the Youth Ball Hockey Experience at 5:00pm. The Ball Hockey Experience will include ball hockey games, fun, interactive experiences, skill development, and more. There will be fun for all ages! We believe in empowering youth to give back to their community. Youth who want to participate in the ball hockey experience will fundraise $200 to go to our charities of choice. The top 10 youth fundraisers will get an experience of a lifetime by participating in an element of the NHL Charity Hockey Game. Open for all genders, ages U18 and younger and all abilities are welcome. To start fundraising to play hit the register button below.

Then, at 7:00pm, join us for the Celebrity Hockey Game, where members of the Muskoka Community will hit the ice alongside current NHL players and NHL alumni for what will be a very exciting game filled with fun. Once again, we believe in fostering community support so Community Players must secure sponsorships or fundraise a minimum of $10,000 that will go to our charities of choice. Click register below and get on our scoreboard to play in the game.