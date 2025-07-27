Shake Shack Truck Is Coming To Port Carling

With the August long weekend coming up, we’re thrilled to share that Shake Shack is arriving in cottage country from August 2–4!

The Shack Truck is popping up dockside at SWS Boatworks Lake Rosseau (3 Lock Street E) in Port Carling for the ultimate burger bash. Guests can arrive by car or boat to enjoy ShackBurgers, Crinkle Cut Fries, and hand-spun Shakes served straight from the truck, from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday, and 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday.

And to add to the fun, Shake Shack will be giving away 100 free Shakes with purchase to the first 100 guests in line on all three days!

The tour will continue throughout the summer, bringing Shake Shack to top destinations and burger lovers across the province, see full details below on where the truck will be next.

August 2–4: Dockside at SWS Boatworks Lake Rosseau, Port Carling — Arriving by boat is encouraged!

August 9–10: 316 Main St, Bar Tiki, Sauble Beach

August 16–17: Drake Motor Inn, Wellington, Prince Edward County

August 23–24: Friday Harbour Resort, Lake Simcoe

August 30–September 1: Woodbine Beach Boardwalk, Toronto

Port Carling Information:

Location:

SWS Boatworks Lake Rosseau

3 Lock St E, Port Carling, ON P0B 1J0

Dates:

August 2–4 (August Long Weekend)

Time:

12-8PM Saturday & Sunday

12-7PM Monday

WHAT’S HAPPENING:

This August long weekend, Shake Shack is pulling up to the lake! As part of our Canadian

summer tour, the Shack Truck is rolling into Port Carling for three full days of burgers, boats, and Shack vibes.

We’re teaming up with SWS Marina to bring the full Shake Shack experience to Muskoka —

including ShackBurgers, CrinkleCut fries, hand-spun Shakes, music, backyard games, photo ops, exclusive merch and more. Whether you’re spending the day on the dock or cruising around the lake, this is your chance to grab your Shack fix without leaving cottage country.

WHAT MAKES THIS POP-UP SPECIAL:

You can pull your boat right up to SWS and we’ll deliver Shake Shack directly to your boat. The ultimate Muskoka summer move.

ON-SITE HIGHLIGHTS:

Shack Menu Favourites – Burgers, Fries and Shakes

Music

Backyard games – cornhole, connect four, and more

Instagrammable moments + custom photo ops

Exclusive Shack Truck merch

GIVEAWAYS:

We’re giving away 100 free Shakes with purchase to the first 100 guests in line on all three

days!

*This Article Is Sponsored By Shake Shack