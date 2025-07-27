Playground Progress In Parry Sound: Booth Street Playground Now Open! Mission Park Transformation Continues

The Town of Parry Sound is thrilled to share exciting developments in our Playground Replacement Program! Booth Street Playground is now welcoming visitors with open arms, as they continue their efforts toward the transformation at Mission Park Playground.

Adventure Awaits:

Booth Park Playground: Now open! The Town invites everyone to experience the vibrant new play structures and amenities that await you at this rejuvenated space.

Cherry Street Playground: Open and ready for your visit! Come enjoy this new and exciting play area!

Waubuno Playground: Open and ready for your visit! Come enjoy the community space designed for fun and leisure.

William Playground: Open! This welcoming park continues to serve as a community hub, offering a space for outdoor enjoyment.

Mission Park Playground: Undergoing replacement as part of ongoing efforts to revitalize community play areas. While closed, exciting changes are on the horizon, promising a fantastic transformation.

The journey of enhancements continues and will finish off at the Waterfront Trail!

Community Collaboration:

A heartfelt thank you to the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation for their invaluable support in these transformative projects. The Town of Parry Sound sincerely appreciate the community’s patience and enthusiasm as they evolve these spaces into vibrant places for play and gathering. Stay tuned for further updates as they work to make Parry Sound a more joyful place to live and play – one park at a time.

Exciting transformations are underway, Parry Sound!