Crews Battle House Fire In Bracebridge Thursday Night

On Thursday July 24th just before 9 pm, Bracebridge Fire Department Stations One and Two were dispatched to a report of a fire in a house on Southview Crescent. Upon arrival, a large amount of smoke was observed coming from the structure.

4 fire apparatus, 4 support vehicles and approximately 30 firefighters were on scene.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire and no injuries are reported.

A Bracebridge Fire Investigator will be on site in the morning. The fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.