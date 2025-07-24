Orillia Resident Provides Sample Three Times The Limit, Charges Laid

A traffic complaint being called in by a member of the public has led to impaired related charges laid by members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On July 23, 2025, just before 8:30 pm, officers from the Orillia OPP were dispatched to a traffic complaint after a member of the public observed a driver consuming what they believed to be alcohol in their vehicle parked at a local business on Coldwater Road, in the City of Orillia. The concerned citizen followed the suspect vehicle and provided updates to the police. Upon arriving at scene, officers located the suspect vehicle and entered an impaired operation investigation based on the driver’s behaviour. The driver was arrested and transported to the Orillia Detachment for further testing, assisted by an officer from Rama First Nations Police Service.

As a result of the investigation, Sean Macinnes, 52-year-old from Orillia, has been charged with the following:

– Operation while impaired (CC), and

– Operation while impaired – 80 plus (CC).

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia at a later date. Their driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for 14 days.

Bell Media, the parent company of CTV News, addressed the matter in a statement.

“We can confirm the OPP report that a CTV News staff member has been charged with alcohol-related offences while operating a corporate vehicle. The staff member has been suspended while we conduct an internal investigation. We have no further comment at this time,” the statement reads.

With Files from CTV Barrie