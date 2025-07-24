OPP Investigating Theft Of High-Value Scotch From Thornbury

The Collingwood and The Blue Mountains Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a theft under $5,000 following a shoplifting incident at the Thornbury LCBO.

On Wednesday, July 23, 2025, officers responded to a report of a theft at the LCBO located at 105 Arthur Street West, in The Blue Mountains. Three suspects entered the store, filled reusable shopping bags with a quantity of scotch, and exited the premises without making payment. The suspects departed the scene in a vehicle and were last seen heading westbound on Highway 26 toward Meaford.

Upon arrival, officers reviewed surveillance footage which showed the suspects selecting multiple bottles of scotch. The estimated value of the stolen merchandise is between $2,000 and $3,000.

Individuals involved in this incident have also been identified in connection with a recent theft at the Home Depot in Collingwood on July 21, 2025. These incidents appear to be part of a broader pattern of retail thefts occurring across the region, including the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The OPP is committed to working collaboratively across jurisdictions to assess the scope and connections between these occurrences.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).