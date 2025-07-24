Keswick Resident Wins The Lottery For The Third Time

Neil Carter of Keswick won a $1 million top prize with INSTANT MILLIONAIRE MULTIPLIER.

Neil, a retiree, has been playing the lottery with OLG for nearly 40 years and is no stranger to winning big. Nine years ago, he won $15,000 on INSTANT SCRABBLE, and just last October, he won another $350,000 with LOTTARIO. Now, the father of three and grandfather of seven has returned to the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to celebrate his third big win — this time, courtesy of INSTANT MILLIONAIRE MULTIPLIER.

“I went to the store for groceries, and while I was paying, I saw two MILLIONAIRE MULTIPLER tickets displayed on the counter,” Neil recalled. “I decided to buy both of them.”

Back at home, Neil sat down in his living room and played his tickets. “When I revealed a prize of $1 million, I was shocked!” he said. “I just couldn’t believe it.”

He then called out to his wife, who was in the kitchen at the time. “I asked her to check the ticket for me on her phone. When she scanned it and saw that it was a big winner, she was in disbelief as well. We were both stunned and thrilled at the same time.”

The couple took a moment to let it all sink in. “My wife and I enjoyed an easy day that day. We were both chilling together, still thinking about the winnings after all the excitement.”

Later, Neil shared the remarkable news with his daughters. “They were very happy for me,” he said, smiling.

With his winnings, Neil plans to buy a house and save for the future.

“Being a winner feels miraculous,” he beamed. “You never know if you’ll be the one.”

MILLIONAIRE MULTIPLIER is available for $100 a play and the top prize is $1 million. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.72. Visit the INSTANT page on OLG.ca for more information on this and other great games.

The winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Woodbine Avenue in Keswick.

