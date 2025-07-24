Tri-Regional Roundtable Delivers Actionable Insight On Trade And Economic Resilience

Trade, tariffs, and economic resilience were the foundational core of the Tri-Regional Tariff Roundtable, as financial experts, elected officials, and local business leaders came together to discuss tangible solutions to local economic challenges. Held on Wednesday, July 17, 2025, the District of Muskoka Council Chambers welcomed over 50in-person and virtual attendees for an interactive discussion.

Built on momentum from an earlier session in April, the roundtable featured expert insights from the Honourable Victor Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and opening remarks from District Chair Jeff Lehman. Panellists included representatives from the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, Business Development Bank of Canada and Global Affairs Canada.

The expert panel and honoured guests shared valuable strategies and resources to help local businesses navigate ongoing economic uncertainty and address questions that directly affect each region. Topics ranged from cutting red tape on interprovincial trade to overcoming current trade barriers by exploring alternative solutions.

“The burst of patriotism we see across the country speaks to the importance of supporting local supply chains, by doing more business within our own borders, province and communities,” said District of Muskoka Chair Jeff Lehman. “Making conscious decisions to support Canadian-made companies and buy local, will not only strengthen our economy here in Muskoka, but also allows us to guide our own future.”

The forum was organized by the Tri-Regional Roundtable, a collaborative effort between the District of Muskoka, Almaguin Community Economic Development, the Parry Sound, Almaguin, Muskoka Lakes, and Bracebridge Chambers of Commerce, with additional support from Area Municipalities and other local chambers. The group looks forward to continuing to focus on supporting the community by sparking further conversations around trade solutions and strengthening local financial landscapes.

Stay Connected

Visit the Muskoka Tariff Information Hub for a post event package, contact information and ongoing updates from the Tri-Regional Roundtable. The site will serve as a central location for trade and tariff related assets for Muskoka.

Need support?

Reach out to your local Chamber of Commerce or municipal economic development office for tailored programs and business guidance.