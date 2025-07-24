A Penny For Your Thoughts: Help Shape Orillia’s 2026 Budget

The City of Orillia invites residents to have your say on the 2026 budget! From July 22 to Aug. 15, 2025, share your ideas and priorities through an online survey and various other opportunities.

“The annual budgeting process directly impacts the programs, services, and infrastructure that touch our daily lives here in Orillia,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “By sharing your input, you help shape decisions that reflect our community’s priorities and values. I encourage everyone to get involved and make their voice heard.”

Residents can get involved in shaping the City’s 2026 budget in several ways:

Online Survey: Share your thoughts through our online survey, where you can choose to quickly prioritize key areas or provide more detailed feedback on specific services and projects. Whether you have a few minutes or more to spare, your input is invaluable. Access the survey at orillia.ca/budget . Vision Boards: Visit our interactive boards at the Orillia Recreation Centre and the Orillia Public Library where you can rank your priorities among various service areas and leave comments. This hands-on approach will help Council and administration understand residents’ perspectives on municipal services, their importance, and priorities. ‘Test Your Knowledge’ Quiz: Are you a budget wiz? Take our short quiz to test your knowledge about the municipal budget process. It’s a fun and informative way to learn more about how the City manages its finances and to see where you stand! Access the quiz at orillia.ca/budget Public Meetings of Council : The community is encouraged to provide their input on the development of the 2026 Budget at the following Public Meetings of Council re Community Engagement for the 2026 Budget in the Council Chamber of Orillia City Centre (50 Andrew St. S.):

– Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at 6 p.m.

– Monday, Sept. 22, 2025 at 1 p.m.

– Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 at 1 p.m.

The format will be in-person and electronic (hybrid) meetings in accordance with Section 238 of theMunicipal Act. Members of the public are encouraged to attend in-person, join virtually, or watch the livestreams on the City of Orillia’s YouTube channel. For full details on providing your comments, visit orillia.ca/budget.

“We want to hear from as many people as possible. Your feedback helps inform decisions that affect all aspects of our City’s operations,” said Mayor Don McIsaac.“Whether it’s through the survey, interactive tools, or public meetings, your participation ensures the 2026 budget truly reflects the needs and aspirations of our community.”

Budget deliberations will commence in September. For the full schedule and more details, visit orillia.ca/budget. Residents are encouraged to participate in advance and stay informed throughout the process by following updates on the City’s website and social media channels.

For more information on how to get involved, visit orillia.ca/budget or email budget@orillia.ca.