McDonald’s Canada Spotlights Crew Talent With New Made At McDonald’s Campaign

To celebrate the heart and talent behind the counter at McDonald’s restaurants across Canada, the brand is launching “Made at McDonald’s,” a unique initiative highlighting the artistic talents of crew members nationwide. Crew members from coast to coast were invited to submit their artwork that highlights their different views, perspectives and what they love about McDonald’s for a chance to be featured in the campaign. The chosen artwork will appear on selected packaging used in over 1,450 McDonald’s restaurants and across key digital and media channels this summer.

“Seeing the creativity of McDonald’s crew members come to life for all to see is such a proud moment for us. It truly captures the array of diverse talents and ambitions thriving in our McDonald’s family,” says Erin Moore, Chief People Officer, McDonald’s Canada. “This campaign embodies McDonald’s commitment to fostering an environment where individual passions and professional development go hand in hand.”

The crew artists include: Joshua A (Brossard, QC), Richard S (Red Deer, AB), Renjie G (Ottawa, ON), Mary D (Vancouver, BC), Humphrey B (Willowdale, ON), Tamara M (Carleton Place, ON), Isabelle R (Repentigny, QC), Suraj S (Windsor, ON), Joshua C (Nepean, ON), Kaitlyn V (Mill Bay, BC), Spencer H (Sarnia, ON), Pegah A (Coquitlam, BC), Jon Violito B (Sylvan Lake, AB), Christien M (London, ON), Jamoy G (Kelowna, BC), Emily E (Vaughan, ON), Jessica M (St. Albert, AB).

A Place to Fuel Passion

As an employer of 1 in 10 Canadians*†, McDonald’s is more than just a job. It’s a place for building essential skills that last a lifetime. The experience gained at McDonald’s serves as a launchpad for future career successes, equipping crew members with key skills such as teamwork, leadership, agility, resilience, and decision-making.

“For me, McDonald’s represents more than just fast food, it’s a place where family and community come together,” says Mary D., Crew Trainer in Vancouver, BC and one of the selected artists. “The crew at McDonald’s feels like a family too, working together and supporting each other to create a welcoming atmosphere. It’s a space where connections are made, laughter is shared, and everyone plays a role in making each experience enjoyable.”

With 20,000 jobs available across the country this summer in both corporate-owned and franchised restaurants, McDonald’s offers youth and students the opportunity to gain valuable work experience, develop lifelong skills, and build meaningful connections – all in a flexible and supportive environment.

Interested applicants can search for jobs at restaurants near them at careers.mcdonalds.ca†

*Angus Reid Forum: This survey was conducted from April 27-29, 2022 among a nationally representative sample of 2,004 Canadians who are members of the online Angus Reid Forum, balanced and weighted to census on age, gender, region and education. For comparison purposes only, a sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.2 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. The survey was offered in both English and French.

†Most McDonald’s restaurants in Canada are operated by independent franchisees who are solely responsible for all employment matters related to the people working in their restaurants.