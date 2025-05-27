Vehicle Crash Into Parked Van In Victoria Harbour Results In Impaired Driving Investigation

A report at approximately 1:34 a.m. May 27, 2025 to the OPP Communication Centre of a vehicle crash into a parked van resulted in members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to attend and investigate.

Upon arrival at the scene on William Street near John Street, Victoria Harbour, the lone uninjured driver was located, spoken to be the officer at the scene who then commenced an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, 23 year old Donte Cousineau of Midland has been charged criminally with the following driving offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 12, 2025, and was also served a 90 day drivers licence suspension. The involved vehicle was towed and subject to a 7 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.