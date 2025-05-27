Celebrate 150 Years Of Community – Bracebridge Launches Neighbourhood Celebration Kits

The Town of Bracebridge is excited to announce the launch of its Bracebridge 150 Neighbourhood Celebration Kits, a new initiative designed to bring residents together in honour of the town’s 150-year anniversary.

Residents are encouraged to host their own Bracebridge 150 party between June and October 2025, helping to foster connection, celebrate community spirit, and mark this significant milestone in the town’s history.

Celebrations must be held on private property, and interested residents can apply online to receive a Bracebridge 150 Neighbourhood Celebration Kit, available while supplies last.

Each kit includes:

A Bracebridge 150 Neighbourhood Celebration Guide with best practices, game ideas, and event tips;

A $50 gift card courtesy of Steven’s Your Independent Grocer;

Bracebridge 150 branded party supplies, including name tags, door hanger invitations, and temporary tattoos;

Fun family-friendly activities, including oversized colouring sheets, Crayola markers and crayons, and sidewalk chalk; and

Use of the Town’s Bracebridge 150 Plinko game and celebration banner, both to be returned after the event.

A neighbourhood celebration is a great way to connect with your neighbours and be part of the town-wide celebration. Whether it’s a barbecue, a backyard picnic, or a simple gathering on the porch, we encourage everyone to take part.

To apply for a kit and learn more, visit engagebracebridge.ca/bracebridge150. Supplies are limited, register today.

“Celebrating 150 years is not just about the town, it’s about the people who make this community what it is. We want to empower neighbours to come together in their own backyards to share stories, make memories, and celebrate everything that makes Bracebridge such a special place to call home.”

– Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge