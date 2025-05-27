Altercation At A Local Beach In Orillia Leads To Charges

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged one individual after an early evening altercation at a local beach in Orillia.

On May 27, 2025, at approximately 4:28 p.m., officers from Orillia OPP were called to a local beach in the City of Orillia for reports of individuals involved in an altercation where a weapon was used in a criminal offence. Orillia OPP officers quickly arrived and identified one of the individuals involved. A second individual was transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries. The investigation is continuing as the OPP is looking to identify more individuals who might have been involved. The OPP has identified this as an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

As a result of the investigation, a 16-year-old from Orillia has been charged with the following offences:

• Aggravated assault

• failure to comply with sentence X 3

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

The OPP will not be releasing the name of the accused under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).