From Crosswalks To Council: Help Build A More Accessible Muskoka

In recognition of National AccessAbility Week, the District of Muskoka, together with its Accessibility Advisory Committee (AAC), is launching a community survey to gather feedback on accessibility within District-operated programs, services, and facilities.

The goal is to better understand individual experiences and identify opportunities to reduce barriers, to help shape the next Multi-Year Accessibility Plan which guides accessibility priorities at the District level.

“The District is working toward a future where accessibility is built in from the start. When we upgrade or build new, accessible features are becoming standard across Muskoka,” said Suzanne Olimer, Commissioner of Finance and Corporate Services and Chair of the Staff Accessibility Working Group. “We need your feedback to ensure everyone can access District services with confidence and independence.”

The survey is open from May 27 to June 9, 2025, and includes seven short questions. Responses will help the District meet and strive to exceed requirements under the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA).

To share your feedback online, please visit www.engagemuskoka.ca/multi-year-accessibility-plan.



Alternate versions of the survey are available. Residents can request a mailed copy with return postage or complete the survey by phone by contacting 705-645-2100 ext. 4228 or emailing clerk@muskoka.on.ca