Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions Fundraises For Local Kids In Need To Attend Camp This Summer

Every year, SMFC fundraises to give kids in need the chance to attend summer camp programs of their choosing. These kids often face complicated challenges at a young age, making camp experiences even more important for their learning and development. Thanks to the generosity of local camp they partner with, they can stretch their funds further and help more children create lasting memories and learn valuable life skills.

The benefits that camps provide to kids in need are immense. They offer community connections, cultural engagement, and personal growth opportunities, and set them on a path to success in adulthood.

Their goal is to fundraise at least $40K to cover registration fees for hundreds of children. You can donate to their program and help making a difference in a child’s life here: https://familyconnexions.ca/camp- program/?give=7XEWNRD8

“My kid really enjoyed the camp last year, the social interaction, the crafts, the instructors. It was one of the positive highlights of her summer/year. It was an opportunity to socially interact in a relaxed setting and not have to worry.” – SMFC Client

“My kid really struggles without the routine school provides over summer. The camp provided her an opportunity to transition into summer in a positive way, while also establishing social relationships and independence that will last a lifetime. The local Camp really took the time to support my kid’s complex needs. It was an amazing experience and we’re hopeful to go back again next year!” – SMFC Client

A list of the camps which are offering clients of their agency free spots and discounts can be viewed on their website here. Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions is deeply thankful to all the camp facilities making a difference in the lives of so many children.

For more information about Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions and how you can support their mission, please visit http://www.familyconnexions.ca/ or contact camp@familyconnexions.ca.