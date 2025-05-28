Driver Faces Several Charges After Traffic Stop In Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one driver during morning commuting hours.

On May 27, 2025 at 8:15 a.m. a member of the Central Region SAVE (Snowmobile, ATV, Vessel Enforcement) team was conducting general patrol on Highway 11 North in Gravenhurst, monitoring the morning traffic when he observed a vehicle commit an offence in relation to a stopped school bus. The officer conducted a traffic stop and subsequently arrested and charged 49-year-old Jeffrey Mustoe of Barrie, ON with the following offences:

Operation While Impaired

Operation While Impaired- Over 80

Dangerous Operation

Fail to Stop for School Bus

Having Liquor in Open Container in Unauthorized Place

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 24, 2025 to answer to his charges.

Impaired driving continues to be a significant factor affecting the safety of Muskoka roads. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired, please call 9-1-1.