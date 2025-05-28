Two People Taken To Hospital After Serious Assault In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Muskoka Crime Unit are investigating a serious incident that occurred overnight on May 27, 2025 in Gravenhurst.

On May 27, 2025 just before midnight, Bracebridge OPP officers, along with Muskoka Paramedic Services, responded to reports that two people were seriously assaulted in a wooded area west of Muskoka Road South in Gravenhurst. Officers attended and two victims were taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The Muskoka Crime Unit is continuing the investigation with the support of the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT),the OPP K9 Unit, the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and Bracebridge OPP detachment members.

Members of the public can expect to see increased police presence in the area of Muskoka Road South in Gravenhurst and Manitoba Street north of Monck Road in Bracebridge, and there is currently no threat to the safety of the general public.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com, Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous, and therefore will not have to testify in court.