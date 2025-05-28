Driver Identified And Charged After Collision In Windermere

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person after an investigation into a motor vehicle collision that occurred at a golf course in Muskoka Lakes Township and significant damage was caused.

On May 17, 2025, at 8:15 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to reports of a single vehicle collision on Golf Avenue Road in Muskoka Lakes Township. The vehicle left the roadway and crashed through a fence coming to rest on a tennis court causing significant damage to both the property and the vehicle. The driver fled the scene.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged 32-year-old Amber Finnegan of Muskoka Lakes Township with Dangerous Operation, Mischief over $5000 and Fail to Remain, along with a host of Highway Traffic Act offences. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 8, 2025 to answer to her charges.

Traffic safety is public safety and Bracebridge OPP would like to thank concerned members of the public who called in to share their information and concerns.