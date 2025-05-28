Randy Blain Construction Commits To $25,000 Business Cares Pledge To Support Huntsville Hospital Foundation

The Huntsville Hospital Foundation is proud to share that Randy Blain Construction has stepped up with a remarkable commitment to local healthcare by making a $25,000 pledge to the Business Cares initiative. This generous contribution will directly support the purchase of advanced medical equipment and technology, helping Huntsville Hospital deliver outstanding care to patients across Muskoka — today and into the future. We are so grateful for Randy Blain Construction’s leadership and dedication to strengthening healthcare in our community!

Katherine Craine, Foundation CEO explains: “We are incredibly grateful to Randy Blain Construction for their support of our hospital and the Business Cares initiative. Their commitment demonstrates community leadership, and a deep understanding of how vital local healthcare is to all of us. Thank you Randy and Holly for helping to shape a healthier future for our hospital!”

Randy, Owner Operator and his wife Holly told the foundation – “It’s important to us to support the Huntsville Hospital Foundation for many reasons including personal and as business owners in downtown Huntsville. We want to help ensure that the Hospital has the resources it needs to continue to offer Huntsville residents the quality of care we need as an ever-growing community.” Holly continues, “My mother passed when I was a little girl and I remember my family being so grateful for the emotional and professional care that she received from the staff at Huntsville Hospital. More recently, my beautiful grandmother passed, and I will forever be grateful to the staff at Huntsville Hospital for the compassion and quality of care they provided us. The hospital remains close to my heart and it’s important to me that it remains in our community and able to provide the level of care we all deserve.”

Since January 2016, the Huntsville Hospital Foundation Business Cares initiative has raised over $2 million to help our hospital acquire advanced technology and equipment. Thanks to the caring business leaders of our incredible town and the communities around it, the initiative continues to grow, and more business leaders continue to step up in support of our hospital.

Learn more about Huntsville Hospital Foundation or Business Cares initiative, please visit www.huntsvillehospitalfoundation.ca or call 705-789-4756.