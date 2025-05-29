Township Of Georgian Bay Catches The Wave Of Sustainability With New Critical Catch Installations

This weekend three of six Critical Catch containers were installed at strategic waterfront locations: the Basin of Lock 45, Honey Harbour Church Landing, and Port Severn Park. These installations mark the first phase of a broader initiative to help protect Georgian Bay’s pristine waters from discarded fishing line and plastic waste.

This project is a collaborative effort led by the Sustainable Communities Advisory Group (SCAG) and Georgian Bay Forever, aiming to provide accessible and effective ways for boaters, anglers, and shoreline visitors to properly dispose of fishing line, one of the most harmful pollutants in aquatic ecosystems.

The Critical Catch program, led by Georgian Bay Forever, helps protect animals, fish and the environment. Old fishing line, which is hard to see in the water, can stay there for hundreds of years and hurt fish and birds. But now, thanks to the new containers and more coming soon Georgian Bay is showing how to take care of the water for futures to come.

Special thanks go out to the dedicated Summer Students at Georgian Bay Forever for their hands-on role in the installation process, and to SCAG Chair Dr. Lisa Hutchinson, who volunteered her weekend to ensure these units were placed and ready to serve the community.

“As the fishing season kicks off, these containers couldn’t come at a better time,” said Mayor Peter Koetsier. “They’re a small step with a big impact. With more containers planned throughout the Township, we’re making it easier than ever for residents and visitors to do the right thing.”

For more information on the Critical Catch program and how you can get involved, visit: www.georgianbayforever.org/ critical-catch

When it comes to protecting the naturally beautiful community, every line you don’t cast into the environment counts.