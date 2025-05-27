HTC And Theatre Muskoka Present “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

The Huntsville Theatre Company (HTC) and Theatre Muskoka are excited to co-produce the first show in HTC’s 2025 season ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’!

‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ is a Tony Award winning fast-paced, side-splitting musical comedy follows an eccentric group of six overachieving spellers as they compete for the prestigious Putnam County spelling title. Along the way, they candidly reveal hilarious, awkward, and sometimes heartfelt stories from their home lives, grapple with the pressure of competition, and face unexpected challenges like the dreaded “ding” of elimination. But don’t worry even the losers get a juice box!

“What struck me about this show was not only the sublime humour, but the idea of being suspended in the lives of these kids, a spelling bee at age 12 may be the biggest deal of your life so far,” says director Paige Meunier. “Our cast is ready to quite literally lead you through their stories, whether you are lucky enough to be on stage with us as a speller, or along for the ride in the audience. I’m excited to take a V-A-C-A-T-I-O-N from reality in sunny Putnam County!”

“Life is better with friends”, proposes Michelle Emson of Theatre Muskoka. “This exciting collaboration with HTC is just the beginning. We look forward to many more great HTC shows at the Rene M. Caisse Memorial Theatre.”

The cast of local performers includes Earl Sacrey, Emily Kuehn, Jordan Ross, Allen Hutchings, Laura Lynn Martin, Mark Rodrigues, Nickolas Kulchar, Paige Meunier and Veronica Leonard.

‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ will take place at the Rene M Caisse Memorial Theatre (100 Clearbrook Trail, Bracebridge) from May 29th-31st at 7:30pm with a 2:30pm matinee also on May 31st. Recommended 14+ for mature themes. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at theatremuskoka.ca.