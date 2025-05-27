Council Approves $65,500 In Façade Improvement Grants

At its May 20 meeting, Parry Sound Council approved $65,500 in Façade Improvement Grants, as recommended by the Façade Improvement Review Committee.

Launched in 2006, the recurring grant program offers intakes in the spring and fall each year to support local business and property owners in enhancing the exterior appearance of their buildings. Eligible improvements include upgrades to façades, signage, and landscaping.

In 2024, the Town introduced a Façade Improvement Demonstration Document to guide applicants through the program. This resource highlights 10 buildings across Parry Sound, showcasing how design principles from the Town’s Community Improvement Plan can be applied. The guidelines promote a Georgian Bay heritage theme, encourage consistency in design and signage, and celebrate creativity and diversity.

This year, the Town received 10 complete applications; all of which were approved for funding.

“The 2025 program has been a great success so far,” says Jeremy Rand, Manager of Planning. “The grant encourages property owners to go beyond basic upgrades and contribute to a more attractive and cohesive look throughout Parry Sound. We’re looking forward to seeing more creative proposals in the second round of applications due September 2nd.”

Approved Grant Recipients:

Power Physio, 12 Seguin St – $2,500

Level Health, 17 John St – $5,750

Sound Wealth Financial, 10 William St – $2,500

Legend Spirits Co., 7 Great North Rd – $4,750

Great North Building, 86 North Tudhope St – $2,750

Parry Sound Marine, 51 Great North Rd – $5,500

Parry Sound Corporate Corner, 53 James St – $14,500

Prichard Law, 17 Miller St – $3,250

Dent Bay Baking Co., 4 River St – $20,000

Cedarland Homes, 61 Parry Sound Dr – $4,000

Grant recipients have 18 months to complete their projects. Meanwhile, the next deadline for the upcoming Fall intake of Façade Improvement Grant applications is September 2, 2025.