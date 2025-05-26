Plan Your Destination Ontario Getaway This Summer

As summer nears, there has never been a better time to explore and celebrate all the beauty and culture Ontario has to offer. In the face of U.S. tariffs, continued economic uncertainty and renewed interest in travelling within Canada, the Ontario government is launching a new marketing campaign to encourage domestic travel and protect local Ontario businesses. The We Stand campaign features breathtaking Ontario landscapes, from Pelee Island to the Lake of the Woods, as well as many of the province’s top culinary and visual artists.

“At a time when so many families are looking for made-in-Canada adventures, our campaign invites people to explore their own backyard and discover the rich, diverse tourism destinations our province has to offer,” said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. “Now more than ever, it is vital that we stand together to support our local communities and celebrate the people and experiences that make Ontario the best place in the world to live, work and visit.”

The We Stand campaign highlights the communities and local businesses, people and places across the province that make Ontario unforgettable, and features some of the province’s top performers, brewmasters, farmers, culinary artists and winemakers.

Ontario’s tourism industry is a cornerstone of the provincial economy, supporting more than 325,000 jobs and 92,000 businesses in every corner of the province and contributing $32 billion to its GDP. In all, this year, the provincial government is investing nearly $200 million to protect Ontario’s tourism sector, including support for over 350 festivals and events across the province and grants for regional tourism organizations, agencies and attractions.