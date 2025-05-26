Two Toronto Youths Facing Drugs, Weapons Charges After Collision On Hwy. 69

The Anishinabek Police Service have arrested and charged two teens after responding to a collision on May 24, 2025.

On May 24, members of the Anishinabek Police Service, the West Parry Sound Ontario Provincial Police, and the Britt & Area Fire Department responded to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a moose on Highway 69 in Wallbridge Township. No one was injured in the collision.

After detecting a strong odour of fresh burnt cannabis emanating from the vehicle, officers searched the vehicle and occupants, as allowed under the Cannabis Control Act. The following items were seized:

33 g of cannabis – not in its original packaging

250 g of suspected fentanyl

Additionally, police seized:

One Sig Sauer P320 9mm handgun with an extended magazine

16 rounds of ammunition

The firearm was concealed and unholstered in the waistband of one of the occupants of the vehicle, had no manual safety, and had nothing physically preventing the firearm from being unintentionally discharged.

A 16-year-old boy from Scarborough has been arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of Firearm Obtained by Crime

Carrying Concealed Weapon

Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Another 16-year-old boy from Scarborough has been arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There was a Firearm

The accused were both held in custody pending a bail hearing.

“This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers faced by first responders on a daily basis,” said Deputy Chief Julie Craddock. “I’m grateful that both suspects were taken into custody without harm to public safety.”

Community safety is a shared responsibility. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact investigators at 705-865-2868. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or online or through a mobile app. Crime Stoppers guarantees the anonymity of tipsters and doesn’t ask for personal information. Tips that lead to successful investigations and resolutions may be eligible for cash rewards.