Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision On Simcoe County Road 6

A report to the OPP Communication Centre of a vehicle that had crashed into the ditch of Simcoe County Road 6 at approximately 9:20 p.m. May 25, 2025 resulted in a prompt response from officers of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Upon arrival at the scene between Concessions Roads 8 and 9 of Tiny Township responding officers, Tiny Township Fire Service and Simcoe County Paramedics located the vehicle on its side with the driver unable to exit the vehicle. The driver was extricated from the vehicle and was triaged at the scene to be transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

Upon speaking with the driver, the officers had entered into an impaired driving investigation which has resulted in 58 year old Stephen Farrell of Woodbridge being charged criminally with the following offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

And further with the following Provincial Offences

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Fail to have insurance card

Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit

Careless driving

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 26, 2025, and was also served a 90 day drivers licence suspension. The involved vehicle was towed and subject to a 7 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.