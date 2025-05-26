Ontario Investing $480,000 Into Transit In Parry Sound-Muskoka

The Ontario government is investing $482,574 to support public transit across Parry Sound-Muskoka through the 2024-25 Gas Tax Program. This funding can be used to expand service hours, increase routes, purchase new vehicles and improve accessibility to increase transit ridership.

“Our government remains committed to strengthening and building municipalities across Parry Sound-Muskoka” said MPP Graydon Smith, Parry Sound-Muskoka. “Under the leadership of Premier Ford, we are investing in local transit to give people in Bracebridge, Huntsville, Parry Sound, and throughout Muskoka more ways to connect with work, school and the people and places that matter most to them.”

The Ontario government is investing over $380 million in 106 municipalities across Ontario to improve local transit through the Gas Tax program.

The breakdown of funding for Parry Sound-Muskoka is as follows:

Bracebridge – $158,272

Huntsville – $176,865

Muskoka – $90,659

Parry Sound – $56,778

“No matter where you live, workers and families deserve access to fast, reliable and affordable public transit that connects them to good jobs and housing,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. “Our government will continue to work with municipalities in every corner of our province to improve their transit systems so they can provide the services Ontarians depend on for decades to come.”

Connecting Links program and the Ontario Transit Investment Fund . For 2024-25, municipal Gas Tax allocations have been maintained at 2023-24 levels. In addition to the Gas Tax program, the government supports municipal transportation projects through theand the

“Thank you to the province for their continued investment in local transit service. Gas tax funding plays a vital role in strengthening our transit system and helping us meet the evolving needs of our growing community. Reliable and accessible public transportation is essential to quality of life in Bracebridge, and this investment supports our ongoing effort to provide responsive, inclusive transit options for everyone in our community.” – Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge

“With the District’s new demand-responsive transit, we’re rolling out a new, curb-to-curb transit model for Muskokans. The Provincial Gas Tax investment in this service means we can help people get around in a new way, whether it’s for appointments, food shopping, to get to work or school, or any other reason.” – Jeff Lehman, Chair, District of Muskoka

“Council appreciates the support from the Province with the Gas Tax Funding. The money is put to good use supporting the mobility bus that we have provided for seniors and those that need accessible transportation.” – Jamie McGarvey, Mayor, Town of Parry Sound

