Veggie Foodle Brand Whole Vegetable Noodles Recalled Due To Listeria

Listeria monocytogenes. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below. The food recall warning issued on August 20, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation.Freshline Foods Ltd. is recalling Veggie Foodle brand Whole Vegetable Noodles from the marketplace due to. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below. Recalled product Brand Product Size UPC Codes Veggie Foodle Green Zucchini Whole Vegetable Noodles 340 g 8 09145 70000 0 21AU28

Best Before

228083 Veggie Foodle Pasta Blend Whole Vegetable Noodles 340 g 8 09145 70016 1 21AU26

Best Before

228055 There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.