Veggie Foodle Brand Whole Vegetable Noodles Recalled Due To Listeria

The food recall warning issued on August 20, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation.Freshline Foods Ltd. is recalling Veggie Foodle brand Whole Vegetable Noodles from the marketplace due to Listeria monocytogenes. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Veggie Foodle
Green Zucchini Whole Vegetable Noodles
340 g
8 09145 70000 0
21AU28
Best Before
228083
Veggie Foodle
Pasta Blend Whole Vegetable Noodles
340 g
8 09145 70016 1
21AU26
Best Before
228055
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.