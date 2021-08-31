OPP Locate Stolen Vehicle On Highway 118

Haliburton Highlands OPP have charged an adult with several offences after being located in a stolen vehicle.

On August 30, 2021, at 10:32 p.m., officers from the Bracebridge and Haliburton Highlands detachments were made aware of a stolen vehicle travelling along Highway 118.

A short time later officers located the suspected stolen vehicle and officers were able to successfully stop that vehicle. The driver fled on foot and was not located. The passenger of the vehicle was arrested on scene.

Lee-Ann Bowles, 23 years old, of Scarborough was charged with possession of property obtained by crime and five counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

The accused is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on August 31.

This investigation is ongoing and officers are continuing their efforts to identify and locate the driver of the stolen vehicle. If you have information about this incident or any suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).