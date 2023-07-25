Vandalism Closes Some Washrooms In Gravenhurst

The Town of Gravenhurst has closed two public washrooms for repairs following acts of vandalism.

The men’s washroom at the Lions Pavilion at Muskoka Wharf and the men’s washroom at Gull Lake Rotary Park are closed until further notice.

The town has arranged for portable washrooms at each location until the repair work is complete.

The vandalism at the Lions Pavilion washroom involved the destruction of a sink and toilet on the night of Saturday, July 22. Town authorities reported the matter to the Ontario Provincial Police and officers are investigating.

The incident at the Gull Lake Rotary Park washroom took place the night of Friday, July 7. Vandals set a fire in the washroom. The OPP are investigating.

Vandalism in our community is senseless and costly. People who observe suspicious activity should contact the OPP.