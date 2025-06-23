V.K. Greer Memorial Public School Class Wins If Nature Had A Voice Contest

A V.K. Greer Memorial Public School (VKG) Grade 1 class recently won the Ontario’s Highlands Tourism Organization’s If Nature Had a Voice Contest.

In early spring, the organization invited Grade 1 to 8 students from across the region to imagine what Mother Nature might say if she could speak through submitting a written or art piece.

Mrs. Kailey Richter’s Grade 1 class jumped on the idea and collaboratively created and submitted the following poem:

Mother Nature Has a Voice

Birds singing

Wind blowing

Leaves crunching

Water whistling

Birds chirping

Wind flowing

Branches crunching

Wind rushing

Water rippling.

“Our grade one class begins every day outside in the forest,” she explains. “We sing good morning to Aki Kwe, Mother Earth, and listen to the sounds in the forest and notice the changes day-to-day and throughout the seasons. When I introduced the topic for the contest to the children, we realized that Mother Nature speaks to us every day. When you spend as much time as we do learning on the land, you can’t help but hear her. Our class collaborated and wrote a poem, which tells what she says to us.

The class received a $100 gift card to a local business of their choice, which was the Cedar Canoe Bookstore.

Congratulations students!