Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions Is Looking For Support For Their Walk Event In Barrie To End Sex Trafficking

Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions, a local child, youth, and family services agency and registered charity, is encouraging locals to gear up, register, and fundraise for their first ever Steps for Safety Walk.

The Steps for Safety is a family-friendly walk taking place on Saturday, September 20th, at Fort Willow in Barrie. Those interested in participating or donating can visit their page here.

With their first event, Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions has set a goal to raise a minimum of $40,000. An expected 25 teams and 200 participants, including staff and friends of Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions, are expected to attend. They are currently looking for local businesses or groups interested in becoming a lead, supporting, rest stop, and route sponsors for the event. They’re also looking for participants to create a team, fundraise and participate in the event.

Funds raised through the event will directly support SMFC’s local anti-human trafficking initiatives. Every day, they receive calls about local children, youth, and families being trafficked or at risk of being trafficked. Human trafficking targets primarily young adolescents, as young as 13 years old. These are traumatic offenses affecting the family down the street, your child’s classmate, and the teenager who attends high school around the corner. Through their anti-human trafficking initiatives, their goal is to ensure safety, stability, and a hopeful future for our friends and neighbors most at risk in our community.

The Steps for Safety event begins and ends at Fort Willow, located at 2714 Grenfel Rd, Utopia. Participants can choose to walk 2.5 or 5kms. There will be supported rest stops along the way and a tasty celebration meal at the finish line. All those who raise over $150 (or $75 for youth) will earn a limited Steps for Safety shirt or water bottle.