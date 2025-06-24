The Ultimate Cottage Companion This Summer: A Box Of Frogs By Josh Hellyer

What makes the perfect summer read? A splash of humour, a dash of intrigue, and a setting as captivating as the story itself. This season, all eyes are on A Box of Frogs by Josh Hellyer, a mystery novel buzzing with wit, charm, and unforgettable chaos. Set against the backdrop of Muskoka’s stunning lake country, this quirky caper is an absolute must-have for your next trip to the cottage.

Muskoka isn’t just a vacation spot; it’s a cultural icon. Named one of the top vacation destinations in the world by National Geographic and beloved by celebs like David and Victoria Beckham, Muskoka is the place to be. Even actress Christine Baranski fondly recalls camping trips in this breathtaking region during her childhood!

And now, Muskoka’s ethereal beauty and kinetic energy serve as the perfect backdrop for Josh Hellyer’s imaginative Highclere Inn & Carriage House Mystery series. With over 70 years of family ties to Lake Muskoka, Hellyer brings the region to life, weaving in vivid details of the lakeside landscape and breathtaking sunsets.

What’s waiting for you inside A Box of Frogs? Here’s the recipe for this delightful summer romp:

The Set-Up: Senator Miles “The Tank” Valentine meets a shocking end (literally) at his resort, Highclere Inn & Carriage House. But the chaos doesn’t stop there. Enter a cryptic box from his long-deceased wife, Lady Jean Valentine, and the intrigue amps up.

The Detectives: You’ll be charmed by Mason Valentine, the Senator’s fabulously flamboyant grandson, and his cousin, Cordelia “Cici” Bradshaw, a savvy investigative journalist. Together, they set off on a hunt that’s part goose chase, part mind-bending conspiracy.

The Perfect Blend: Expect witty banter, unexpected twists, and a cast of characters Lady Valentine herself would call “crazier than a box of frogs.”

“Think Knives Out meets Scooby-Doo meets Downton Abbey,” raves a NetGalley reviewer. Another critic calls it “absolutely thrilling,” praising its intricate plot and “tragic eleventh-hour resolution.” “A mesmerizing… must-read mystery,” adds Reedsy Discovery. With a “plot twist [that’s] superb,” notes Goodreads.

Whether you’re reading lakeside or curled up in the cottage with a cup of coffee, A Box of Frogs is equal parts escapism and intrigue. It’s perfect for Muskoka lovers, mystery fans, and anyone in need of a good laugh. The dynamic protagonists and fast-paced narrative will keep you hooked until the last unexpected twist.

And if you still need convincing, did we mention this debut novel has been topping bestseller charts all year? It’s the kind of buzz you don’t want to miss.

Have you already fallen for the chaos of Highclere Inn & Carriage House? The good news is there’s more to come! The second book in the series, The Split Pea Tango, hits shelves on November 4, 2025. Get ready for another dose of mischief, mystery, and Muskoka magic.

Grab your copy now and get ready to be zapped by a story that’s as electrifying as it is hilarious. Amazon.ca