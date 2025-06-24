Closing arguments concluded Monday in the sexual assault trial of Toronto city councillor Michael Thompson, with Ontario Court Justice Philip Brissette set to deliver his verdict on Sept. 16 in Midland.

Thompson, 65, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault stemming from allegations by two women who joined him at a Muskoka cottage on Acton Island over the Canada Day weekend in 2022. The trial began in Bracebridge last fall and has since moved through multiple jurisdictions due to scheduling conflicts.

The Crown and defence presented sharply opposing accounts of the events and the credibility of the witnesses. Crown attorney Mareike Newhouse said Thompson molested one complainant while applying sunscreen and sexually assaulted another during a late-night encounter. She said the three Crown witnesses — the two complainants and a third woman who attended the cottage — were credible and consistent enough to support the allegations, despite some variations in their testimony.

Newhouse argued Thompson exaggerated his testimony and prioritized his public image over telling the truth, describing him as “rehearsed,” “robotic,” and “disingenuous.” She said the accused misrepresented the level of intoxication at the cottage and disputed his claim that any sexual contact was consensual. According to the Crown, one complainant had clearly said “no” multiple times during the alleged late-night incident.

Defence lawyer Leora Shemesh countered that the Crown failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. She accused all three women of fabricating their allegations, calling their testimonies inconsistent and unreliable. Shemesh alleged the complainants conspired to misrepresent events and described the case as a “witch hunt” driven by personal motivations.

Shemesh said Thompson provided a straightforward, consistent account of what occurred and denied any wrongdoing. The defence maintained that any sexual activity was consensual and that the Crown failed to establish a motive for Thompson to lie.

Thompson has served on Toronto City Council since 2003, representing Ward 21, Scarborough Centre.