Paving Scams Are On The Rise Across Ontario

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising community members to be cautious of possible paving and repair scams across the province.

Individuals may offer to pave driveways, fix roofs, or do other home repairs, often claiming it’s a “one-day-only deal.” They may seem professional, with flyers and websites, but they often use fake names, false ID, and unmarked vehicles. They ask for cash up front, then leave behind poor-quality work, or never return at all.

The OPP would like the public to know that these scams usually happen between April and October and often go unreported. If someone shows up at your door offering services you didn’t request, don’t feel pressured. Take your time, talk to a trusted friend or family member, and report anything suspicious to police.

These types of Scams happen on a regular basis and can be avoided by these simple tips/reminders.

• If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

• Proper businesses don’t need to knock on doors-they’re usually already busy.

• Always check out the company first and read the whole contract.

• If you think it might be a scam, call your local police.

The OPP urges residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious paving offers or contractor activity. If you believe you have been targeted by a paving scam, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or

www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca