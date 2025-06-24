Trial dates are expected to be scheduled next month in several criminal cases against the owner of Muskoka Taxi, a Bracebridge court heard Tuesday.

Mark Sethi, 58, appeared by counsel in the Ontario Court of Justice, where his lawyer confirmed there are 13 separate case files — or informations — now active. These include both summary and indictable charges.

Sethi faces a series of sexual assault-related charges, including allegations dating back to 1999 and others connected to an incident in a Muskoka Taxi vehicle in 2023. Police have also laid at least one charge of committing an indecent act.

During Tuesday’s case management session, defence lawyer Domenic Basile said he expects to be able to propose trial dates for most of the matters at the next appearance, following discussions with Crown counsel.

The court scheduled a return appearance for July 21 at 2 p.m. in trial scheduling court. Some of the matters are expected to proceed to the Ontario Superior Court.

The case has remained in case management for several months, in part due to a change in Sethi’s legal representation after his previous lawyer withdrew, citing unpaid fees.

Sethi did not attend the case management proceeding, and the court issued a discretionary bench warrant allowing the matter to continue in his absence. Defence counsel is expected to file a formal designation of representation before the next court date.

At least some of the informations are subject to publication bans under the Criminal Code, which prohibit the release of details that could identify complainants.