Over the weekend, the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department responded to two separate rescue incidents involving individuals lost in remote areas.

On Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 4:05 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to assist three individuals who had become lost on an ATV trail. Crews from Station 2 (Port Cunnington), Station 3 (Hillside), and Station 4 (Baysville) responded with 19 firefighters and five vehicles, including two utility terrain vehicles (UTVs). After approximately two and a half hours of coordinated searching, the individuals were successfully located.

The second incident occurred on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at approximately 8:27 p.m. Crews responded to a call for a missing woman who had last been heard from around 3:30 p.m. while paddling on the Big East River. Firefighters from Station 1 (Huntsville) and Station 3 (Hillside) responded with five vehicles, including Marine 1 and Marine 3. The individual was located and brought to safety at 10:14 p.m.

Firefighters used the what3words app to help coordinate search efforts. This tool assigns every 3-metre square in the world a unique combination of three words, making it easier to communicate precise locations in areas without clear landmarks or reliable cell service. Residents and visitors are encouraged to download the free app and familiarize themselves with how it works — it can make a critical difference in an emergency.

Both incidents serve as important reminders for residents and visitors to be properly prepared when heading out on excursions in remote areas. Cell service is often unreliable in parts of our region, and having a GPS or satellite communication device can be vital in emergencies. Always let someone know your plans, carry the right equipment, and ensure you are ready for changing conditions.

For more safety tips or information about emergency preparedness, contact the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department at 705-789-5201 or visit www.huntsville.ca or www.lakeofbays.on.ca.