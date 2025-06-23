Huntsville OPP Report Three Impaired Drivers

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested three drivers for impaired related offenses in the past 7 days.

On June 17, 2025 at 10:49p.m., the Huntsville OPP were conducting general patrol on Hanes Rd, when they observed a vehicle driving poorly. A traffic stop resulted in officers suspecting the driver to have alcohol in his body.

As a result of the investigation, Troy Turner, 57 years old of Huntsville Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80plus)

The accused is set to appear in court July 15, 2025 at Ontario court of Justice in Bracebridge, Ontario,

On June 19, 2025 at 7:34p.m., the Huntsville OPP were dispatched to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Hidden valley Rd. The investigation resulted in the drivers arrest for impaired operation.

As a result of the investigation, Kathleen Quinlan, 51 years old of Huntsville Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 22, 2025.

On June 22, 2025 at 12:20a.m., the Huntsville OPP were conducting a R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) check on Main St West, when they suspected a driver to have alcohol in their body.

As a result of the investigation, Rasmeen Masuta, 24 years old of Brampton Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80plus)

The accused is set to appear in court August 5, 2025 at Ontario court of Justice in Bracebridge, Ontario,

All 3 drivers have had their vehicles impounded for 7 days and they received a 90 Administrative Driver’s license Suspension.

We all play a part in stopping impaired driving! If you know or suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1. In doing so, you may save a life. Whether you are impaired by alcohol or drugs, impaired is impaired and driving under the influence of either is a criminal offence.

If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture.

Learn more about the consequences and penalties of driving impaired at: Impaired driving | ontario.ca